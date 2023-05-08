ALTON - The Alton tennis team finished ninth in the rain-shortened Eugene Hill Invitational tournament at Normal University High School, with Chicago Latin winning the tournament with 27 points, Winnetka New Trier was second at 20 points and Naperville Central was third with 19 points.

Parker Mayhew and James McKeever went 2-2 in the doubles to tie for fifth place.

"We got a lot of good tennis in," said Redbirds coach Jesse Macias. "All of our teams won at least one match and Parker and James were outstanding as usual. They played four solid teams, including former state champions from Latin, so you cannot ask for much more. This was our first year playing in the tournament and our boys really enjoyed playing."

The Redbirds play their final dual meet of the year against Belleville West on Monday before heading into the Southwestern Conference tournament next weekend.

