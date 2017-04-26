EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and Alton competed in a freshman-sophomore relays meet last week at Edwardsville and both turned in some outstanding performances.

East St. Louis won the meet with 130 points, followed by O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Alton.

Edwardsville head coach Camilla Eberlin said her distance group shined in the meet once again, which has been the case through the varsity season.

Edwardsville won the 4 x 800 relay, the distance medley relay.

“Our distance group were the big standouts in the meet,” Eberlin said.

The coach also commended her high and low hurdlers for a good effort.

Alton’s Rayn Tally won the discus, while the hurdle shuttle relay, the 4 x 100 relay and the 1,600-sprint medley relay were all second.

