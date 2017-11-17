ALTON - Alton High School's varsity boys bowling team rolled to an easy victory over Granite City at Airport Plaza Bowl with a 34-6 victory in a 40-point system on Thursday.

Junior Gavin Turner led the way for Alton with a 644 Series. Ricky Hord led the way for Granite City with 660. Total pins for the match were Alton – 2882 and Granite City – 2727.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton JV boys also won against Granite City winning all points out of 7. Carl Crumer III led the way for JV with a 533 series. Next match for Alton bowling will be the girls competing in the Triad Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Collinsville at Camelot Bowl.

More like this:

Chatham Glenwood Runners Finish In Three Of Top Five Spots Individually, Edwardsville Wins Girls Granite Invitational
Yesterday
CM's Weber Finishes Second, Harris Third, But SLUH Comes Away With Team Title At Robinson/Lang Granite Invitational Meet
Yesterday
Hyten Wins Fourth Straight Madison County Title, Edwardsville Wins Big Schools
Aug 21, 2025
Coach Cody Markle Confident In Alton Football Progress
Aug 24, 2025
CM's Max Weber Breaks Records to Win Twilight Boys Cross Country Meet Crown
6 days ago

 