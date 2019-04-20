ALTON – Alton freshman track sprinter Renee Raglin is off to a great start as a Redbird team member.

Raglin performed very well in her first varsity meet, the Southwestern Illinois Relays, held Mar. 22 at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center in Edwardsville, helping the Redbirds finish third as a team.

In that meet, Raglin finished sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.92 seconds and was on a pair of relay teams that did well. The 4x100-meter team would up in third, coming in at 49.86 seconds, while the 4x200-meter team was second at 1:47.08.

Raglin had an outstanding day at the O’Fallon Invitational on Apr. 12. Raglin finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.73 seconds, was seventh in the 200 meters at 26.83 seconds, anchored the 4x100-meter relay team that finished fourth, coming in at 49.69 seconds, and also anchored the 4x200-meter team that finished fourth as well, the time being 1:48.38.

Raglin enjoys running and felt very good about her experience so far for Alton.

“I like track,” Raglin said, “and I love running for my team. I like cooperating with everybody, and I think we could do way better going on into the season.”

It’s early on, of course, and Raglin in feeling confident about her chances of possibly qualifying for the IHSA state meet in May up in Charleston.

“I believe that I could go to state as a freshman," Raglin said.

Raglin will specialize in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Redbirds this season. She’s got a simple, yet very ambitious goal for the season.

“To become a state champ,” Raglin said with a smile.

And her own running style? It can be summarized in one line.

“Keep my knees up and beat the person in front of me,” Raglin said with a smile.

