ALTON - Alton's girls' soccer team demonstrated a valiant effort but fell to a top-notch O'Fallon squad 4-1 in a regional title matchup on Friday evening. "The girls played really well," Alton head girls coach Gwen Sabo said. "We gave them two PK's and the last goal we turned it over right outside the box. The scoreline doesn't reflect the tempo. It is sad to see my seniors go - it's going to be really hard to fill their holes next year. I am proud of the effort tonight overall." Redbird goal: Emily Baker (29'), Assists: Dachelle Carter Peyton Baker with 14 saves in goal. Two minutes in the O'fallon defender saved a shot off the line on one of our corners, Sabo said. O'Fallon goals (11', 33' pk, 48' pk, 69.'