ALTON - Alton High's football team put together one of its finest performances of the season Friday night against Belleville Althoff Catholic. Tyler Schmeider’s 19-yard field goal with 8:21 left in regulation was enough to give Belleville Althoff Catholic a 17-14 win over Alton in the final regular season game for both teams Friday night at Public School Stadium in Alton.

The Crusaders clinched the game on their final drive when wide receiver Lucious Dones came up big with a pair of catches that kept the drive alive for Althoff, who was able to run out the clock to take the win and become playoff eligible.

Redbird senior running back Keith Gilchrese scored both of the Alton touchdowns, the first on the opening pay of the second quarter, running in from five yards out, then running in from 10 yards in the third to tie the game 14-14. Earlier, Althoff quarterback Braylon Grayson scored twice, on a two-yard run in the second quarter and from 10 yards out in the third to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead.

An interception by Dones set up the winning drive for Althoff, climaxing with Schmieider’s field goal, then Domes made two big catches, on fourth down, to keep the game-ending drive going.

The Crusaders finish the year 5-4 and head to the playoffs, while the Redbirds end their season 1-8.

