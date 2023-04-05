COLLINSVILLE - 80 minutes wasn't enough to decide Tuesday night's game between Alton and Collinsville.

A winner had to be declared in the pivotal Southwestern Conference matchup, so the game went into overtime.

It didn't take long into OT for the Redbirds to find the back of the net. In the 83rd minute, senior forward Emily Baker scored what went on to be the game-winning goal.

It was her 10th goal of the season and it was assisted by junior defender Callie Mossman.

With the 1-0 win over the Kahoks, Alton is now 2-1 in the SWC.

According to Alton head coach Gwen Sabo, Collinsville did a good job possessing the ball and had multiple chances in the first half. She thought that her side played better in the second half, but was at their best in the two OT periods.

Baker's 83rd-minute goal took the lead, but overtime is two 10-minute halves, so the Redbirds still had to defend their own to get the win.

Alton moves to 5-2-1 on the season with all five wins being shutouts for senior goalkeeper Peyton Baker and her backline.

Peyton recorded 16 saves in net Tuesday night against the Kahoks.

Next up the Redbirds have a much-anticipated road trip this Friday.

They'll be traveling two hours west to Columbia, Mo. to play Rock Bridge High School, a team that's made it to the final four in the MSHSAA playoffs the past two seasons.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

The Redbirds will be playing back at home on Monday, April 10, against the Belleville East Lancers in another SWC match.

That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but Sabo and Belleville East's coaching staff agreed to move the game up a day because the United States Women's National Soccer Team will be playing in St. Louis that night. Sabo felt it was important to give her players the opportunity to either attend the game in person at CITY PARK or watch it on TV.

The Redbirds host the Lancers at 6:30 p.m. at Public School Stadium on Monday.

