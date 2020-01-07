ALTON - Alton High School's boys' basketball team outscored Confluence Prep Academy, a charter school from St. Louis, 19-14 in overtime after the teams tied 53-53 at the end of regulation, to take a 72-67 win in a game played Monday night at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds trailed at the end of the first quarter 18-16 to the Titans, and the game was still close at halftime, but Confluence had slightly extended its lead to 28-25. It was still a three-point Titan lead at the end of the third quarter 40-37, but the Redbirds outscored Confluence 16-13 in the fourth quarter to gain the 53-53 tie and force overtime.

In an action-packed overtime period, Alton outscored the Titans 19-14 to gain the win. Individual point totals were unavailable at press time.

The Redbirds are now 9-6 on the season, and host Belleville West on Friday night at the Nest in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Alton then plays on the road next week, going to East St. Louis on Jan. 14, and to Edwardsville on Jan. 17, with both games also starting at 7:30 p.m. The Titans fall to 5-5.

