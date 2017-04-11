Redbirds notch seventh win of girls soccer season 4-1 over Lancers
ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Brianna Hatfield scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds improved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 4-1 win over Belleville East at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton Monday. The Redbirds went to 7-1-1 overall on the year.
Katie Kercher and MaKayla Cox also goaled for AHS on the day. The Redbirds head to Kahok Stadium in Collinsville for a key SWC match against the Kahoks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then meet Trinity Catholic of North St. Louis County on the road at 6:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. April 18.
