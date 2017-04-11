The Redbirds' No. 5 Sydney Schmidt battles for the ball with No. 9 Taylor Imming and No. 12 Lexi Schrimpf Monday night at Alton High against Belleville East. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Alton's Summer Schleeper, No. 4, moves in for the ball against Belleville Monday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Brianna Hatfield scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds improved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 4-1 win over Belleville East at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton Monday. The Redbirds went to 7-1-1 overall on the year.

Katie Kercher and MaKayla Cox also goaled for AHS on the day. The Redbirds head to Kahok Stadium in Collinsville for a key SWC match against the Kahoks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then meet Trinity Catholic of North St. Louis County on the road at 6:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. April 18.

MaKayla Cox battles Belleville East's Annie Brown for the ball Monday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)The Redbirds No. 15 Katie Kercher delivers a kick, while teammate Brianna Hatfied trails to the left. Hatfield led the Redbirds with two goals on Monday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

