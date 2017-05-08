ALTON – Arie Macias has been a leader for the Alton boys cross-country and track teams; the senior's work ethic and leadership by example has been a source of pride for the Redbirds the last couple of years.

Macias will be taking his talents to Evansville, Ind., beginning next fall as he signed a letter of intent for the men's cross-country and track programs at Southern Indiana in a Friday afternoon ceremony at Alton High School. The Screaming Eagles are an NCAA Division II school in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, competing with Missouri-St. Louis, Maryville University in St. Louis County, McKendree University in Lebanon and Quincy University, among other schools.

“When I was looking for a school, I knew I wanted to run originally, and I wanted a balance of education and school, and I think I found it down there,” Macias said of his decision to head to Southern Indiana. “It's a good distance away and I'm very excited to be going there.

“It's three hours away; I didn't want to be too far but not too close. I'll be majoring in exercise science and getting my master's in physical therapy in four years, but I would like to continue to get my doctorate in physical therapy.”

Macias got interested in running while in grade school. “Back in elementary school, we would run track in PE,” Macias said. “I did have a knack for it; I wanted to do something that would push myself and shoot for goals – I definitely think I found running.”

“Arie's just a great kid,” said Redbird cross-country and assistant track coach Vernon Curvey, “the type of individual you want on your team who takes over as a leader behind the scenes, never flamboyant – gracious in every win, gracious in every loss, just the perfect team leader.

“People just tend to follow him just by example. He's a good kid – he's going to be missed quite a bit.”

Macias will be missed by the Redbird program “just for his quiet demeanor,” Curvey said, “but he still has the confidence to get it done and his work ethic; he does anything you ask him to do and then some. Southern Indiana is getting a really good runner and they've got a good cross-country program – he'll get to do both cross-country and track, so that's always a big plus.”

“I'm so excited; obviously, I'm going to miss being a Redbird and miss coach Curvey,” Macias said, “but I'm really excited for a new beginning and just to see what I can really do. I wanted to go somewhere where I know I could be a really good contributing factor on the team; I'm excited.”

