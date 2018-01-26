EAST ALTON – Oftentimes in hockey, the goalie is the last line of defense. A strong goalie can help carry his team a long way, especially during the postseason. And in a playoff series, if a goalie can help his team steal an important win, it can change the complexion of the entire series.

Alton goalie Caleb Currie delivered a strong performance in a recent regular season Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest, stopping 37 of 39 Edwardsville shots as the Redbirds defeated the Tigers 5-2 at the East Alton Ice Arena.

“I'm really glad I could do it tonight,” Currie said during a post-game interview. “I thought it was a good game from the whole team.”

The Redbirds got the opening goal 64 seconds into the game, and Currie felt it got the momentum going for his team. And in that first period, Currie stopped 19 Tiger shots, which also helped the momentum.

“Yeah, it was a good game,” Currie said. “I think that first goal definitely got our momentum up, definitely helped the team, got the fans going. Which got the team going. And yeah, I think that really set the tone for the game. It's always the goal when you're playing a strong team like this.”

The win came at a opportune time for the Redbirds. Currie thinks the win will give Alton positive momentum going into the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association postseason.

“We're definitely hoping to have really good momentum going into the playoffs," Currie said.

And playing on a young team such as the Redbirds, Currie relies on his skills and controlling the game as keys to his success.

“Really, it's just quickness,” Currie said. “Also, trying to control the game as best as you can in goal. A lot of those on defense are more newer players to the game, so really, what you want to do is control the game, cover as much as possible, and control your rebounds.”

And as far as his club goes, Currie felt the Redbirds had a great team win over Edwardsville.

“It was a great game from the whole team,” Currie said.

And when the MVCHA playoffs begin in early February, you can expect Caleb Currie to be a big key to the Redbirds' success in the postseason.

