ALTON - Alton High School head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias almost always has a smile on his face with his personality, but he says he is very excited about the season ahead with such a strong girls team for fall 2022.

The Redbirds will host the fifth annual Alton High School Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational on Saturday, August 20 at Alton High School, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, and Gordon Moore Park’s Bud Simpson Tennis Complex.

The host Alton Redbirds won the three-team affair in 2021, but the 2022 version will return to a full 11-team field.

Alton High coach Jesse Macias said this is the first full field for the Andy Simpson Doubles Invite since 2019.

“COVID-19 shortened the tournament the last two years, so we are excited to have everyone back plus a new team in Father McGivney," he said. "The 2019 champions Bradley-Bourbonnais looks like the team to beat, but Quincy Notre Dame, Rochester, and Jersey will also compete for the championship."

The rest of the Simpson Tourney field includes Highland, Greenville, Roxana, Collinsville, Father McGivney, and Civic Memorial.

Macias added: “Jersey will be tough because they have a lot of girls back, and Highland and Greenville will be good too. Roxana and Father McGivney are smaller schools but they have some great coaches and they make the field even deeper.”

Alton has three all-conference performers back in seniors Lydia Taul and Anna Brady, plus sophomore Lily Schuler. Seniors Devora Newquist, Chloe Plough, and Elinore Schuler round out the Redbirds' experienced squad.

Coach Macias said: “We graduated two outstanding senior captains Anna Kane and Millie Redman, but they were able to show the younger players the importance of dedication and teamwork. This senior class has five tough players who put in work in the off-season so we hope to step our game up.”

A huge sophomore class led by Lauren Massey, Scarlett Eades, Nadja Kaptanavich, Jenna Fassler, Ellie Enos, Finley Haynes, Jamie Postlewait, and Rileigh Dooley will also contribute to the Redbirds this year.

“We had one team drop out, so we are able to field two teams on Saturday, which means that a lot of players will get some meaningful matches early in the year," the coach said. "Our sophomores really need that experience and I think they are ready to show what they can do.”

Saturday's tournament is named for the late Andy Simpson, a prominent local tennis supporter who died in 2016.

The Redbirds open the season on Friday against Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lewis and Clark.

