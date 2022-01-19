HIGHLAND - Alton’s girls' basketball team rolled to their 15th win in the Highland Tourney quarterfinals Tuesday night 53-39 over Breese Mater Dei. The Redbirds play rival Civic Memorial at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals of the Highland Tourney and a right to advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Laila Blakeney had 19 points and Kiyoko Proctor added 18 points to lead the Redbirds.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We won the game for things that don’t make the stat sheets and that is what is making us better,” Alton head girls coach Deserea Howard said. “Alyssa Lewis, Jarius Powers, Laila Blakeney, and Kiyoko Proctor show tremendous improvements in their team defense and cause numerous deflections, along with strong denial and help-side defense against their opponents. That allowed us to neutralize their strengths and play our style of basketball.

“I can’t say enough good things about the hustle stats from last night. That was the difference-maker and that’s what helps us get to where we need to be.”

Coach Howard said her girls are “ready for a rematch with CM.”

More like this: