ALTON – The Alton High School baseball team (4-9) hosted McCluer North High School in an afternoon double-header Saturday (April 16) with the first game starting at 10 a.m.

It was still a rather cold morning, but that didn’t stop the Redbirds from piling on some runs. They won game one of the DH by a score of 15-0 winning after just three innings.

Sophomore Austin Rathgeb started on the mound for Alton, and he struck out all six batters he faced. He also had a double and an RBI in his only at-bat.

Junior Graham McAfoos pitched inning number three striking out two batters before the game ended per mercy rule. He was the designated hitter for Alton but flew out in his one at-bat.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton scored many of their runs without even having to hit the baseball. McCluer North found themselves in deep water early when Alton put up a 13-run first inning. The Explorers allowed 11 walks in game one.

Junior James Stendeback had a hit and a three-RBI day while senior Max Ontis had two RBI’s without even recording a hit. Lastly, senior Caden Laslie had a hit and an RBI as well as two runs.

The Redbirds only allowed one base runner and went on to shutout McCluer North in game one.

Game two started shortly after at 12 p.m.

More like this: