O'Fallon at Alton Boys Basketball 12-20-22

ALTON - The Alton High School boys basketball team hosted the O'Fallon Panthers in a Southwestern Conference matchup Tuesday night.

O'Fallon won the contest by a score of 59-44 to improve to 9-2 while Alton slips to 1-8. The Redbirds won their season opener and have since lost eight straight.

Alton hung on in the opening quarter going back and forth with the Panthers in the opening minutes. But it was O'Fallon who grew a 19-12 lead after the first quarter.

The Redbirds closed the gap a little but still trailed 29-24 at the half.

The Panthers came out in the second half and extended their lead to 47-31 after three quarters. Alton did outscore them 13-12 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.

Article continues after sponsor message

Three Redbirds got into double-digit scoring.

Blake Hall led with 18 points, Hassani Elliott added 11, and Byron Stampley, Jr. scored 10. Kobe Taylor had three points and Alex Macias scored two.

Rini Harris had a big night for the Panthers with 21 points. Jaeden Rush scored 17 points, and Koby Wilmoth had 13 points. Nine of Wilmorth's points came from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Smith scored six points and Dwayne Chatman Jr. came up with two points for O'Fallon.

Both teams won't play again until after the Christmas holiday. The Redbirds and Panthers will be off until the 28th when they take part in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.

Alton takes on Quincy with a 9 p.m. tip-off while O'Fallon will play Mundelein at 10 a.m.

A full tournament schedule can be found below.

More like this: