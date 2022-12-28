MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

ALTON 84, MC CLUER 14: Alton had very little trouble running its record to 11-0 with a big win over McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo.

The Redbirds led all the way in the game, holding edges of 25-5, 51-5, and 69-11 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Comets in the fourth quarter 15-3.

Jarius Powers led Alton with 18 points, with Kaylea Lacey scoring 12 points, Kiyoko Proctor came up with 11 points, Khaliyah Goree had 10 points, Laila Blakeny had eight points, Dachelle Carter scored seven points and Alyssa Lewis, Talia Norman, and Kyridas Orr all had six points each.

The Redbirds are now 12-0 and meet the host Indians in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

MASCOUTAH 75, EAST ST. LOUIS 20: The host Indians jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and didn't look back in taking the win over East Side.

Mascoutah led all the way, holding leads of 30-2, 43-8, and 68-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Flyers in the final quarter 7-0.

Ryale Mosly led East Side with six points, with Alicia Cross coming up with five points, Daja Coleman and Arionna Whitt each scored three points, LaMyzia Suggs had two points and LaMyjah Suggs scored a single point.

The Indians are now 9-5, while the Flyers go to 6-10 and play McCluer in the consolation quarterfinals Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

BREESE CENTRAL 53, HIGHLAND 43: Central took control of the game in the second half, and the result was a win over Highland to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs took a 13-11 first-quarter lead, with the Cougars going up at halftime 24-23, extending the lead to 40-29 after three quarters, with Highland outscoring Central in the fourth 16-13, but the Cougars going on to the win.

Larissa Taylor led the Bulldogs with 12 points, with Lauren Maas adding 10 points, Grace Wilke adding six points, both Jordan Bircher and Abby Schultz had five points each, Sophie Schroeder had four points and Addison Crask had three points.

Central is now 8-4, while Highland drops to 13-4 and plays Riverview Gardens, who lost to O'Fallon 94-10, in the consolation quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In the other first-round games, Okawville won over Belleville East 69-39, Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Belleville West 54-50, St. Louis Vashon won over Centralia 60-30 and Freeburg won over Nashville 45-29.

WATERLOO-RED BUD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

On the first day of the Waterloo-Red Bud Holiday Tournament, Columbia defeated Roxana 65-35, Carlyle won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 62-28, the host Bulldogs defeated Marissa-Coulterville 60-25 and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Red Bud 69-36.

The Shells are now 3-8 on the year and meet Althoff in their next game Wednesday at 3 p.m.

