QUINCY - The Alton High School boy's golf team can finally take a breath after a blazing start to the 2023 season.

Saturday was the Redbirds' fifth tournament in nine days time, putting up competitive scores each time.

It was no different over the weekend when the team traveled north to take part in the 74th Annual Quincy Invitational at Westview Golf Course.

Out of 16 teams, the Redbirds finished 6th with a team score of 416.

Alex Siatos led Alton with a 2-over par 74. He was one of three players to shoot a 74 on the day, but he would earn fifth place after tie breakers.

The best score Saturday was a 1-under par 71 shown by O'Fallon's Mason Baskett and Quincy's Gabriel Gold.

Also for the Redbirds, Sam Ottwell fired a 78 followed by Cooper Hagen (85), Henry Neely (87), and Alec Schmieder (92).

Alton will be back in action on Thursday, August 24 in a dual match with Collinsville at Spencer T. Olin, set to begin at 3 p.m.

