ALTON - Alton High School senior Brianna Hatfield signed her letter of intent to play soccer with the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles Wednesday morning.

Alton girls soccer Head Coach Jeff Hayes said it's always exciting to see athletes make goals and accomplishments like Hatfield has.

"When they have goal set like this from the begging, they reach that goal and you get to see it all unfold," Hayes said. "I've been around Brianna since her freshman year here and I can tell you that she was just as feisty as a player then as she is now. The one thing that sticks out in my mind about her is her work ethic. It's non-stop. Whatever you ask her to do she's willing to do. She's always looking to get better."

Since her time on the field as Redbird Hatfield has been the team leader in goals her freshman, sophomore and junior year and team leader in assists her sophomore year. She was also named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team last year and the Coaches Association's All Sectional Team her freshman and sophomore year.

Hatfield said her recruiting process has been started ever since the eighth grade.

"FGCU has been there with me ever since then," she added. "I think falling in love with the school in the eighth grade and continuing with it has been pretty huge. I've been dreaming of playing division one soccer ever since I was a little kid, so this is obviously huge, being able to make that accomplishment is very important to me."

