ALTON - Alton High School defeated Granite City 7-0 on Tuesday. Parker Mayhew, Xavier Carter, and Luke Boyd were double winners for the Redbirds. Chance Linenfelser and Victor Humphrey picked up singles wins for the Redbirds, while James McKeever teamed up with Boyd for a doubles win.

Alton is having an excellent season under Coach Jesse Macias and is now 9-5 overall. The Redbirds play in the Belleville East Invite on Friday.

Coach Macias said: “Everyone has raised their game lately. We have a few tournaments leading up to conference and sectionals and the goal is to keep getting better. I’m proud of the effort today.”

Alton Defeats Roxana 9-0

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High defeated Roxana 9-0 in a home match this past Friday. Parker Mayhew, Xavier Carter, Luke Boyd, and Chance Linenfelser, and James McKeever were double winners for the Redbirds. Victor Humphrey picked up a singles win for the Redbirds and Nate Bartlett teamed with Linenfelser for a doubles win.

Redbirds Top Belleville West 5-4

Alton High defeated Belleville West 5-4 in a home tennis match Thursday. Xavier Carter, Luke Boyd, Victor Humphrey, and Nate Bartlett picked up singles wins for the Redbirds. Carter teamed with Parker Mayhew for the doubles win. Coach Jesse Macias,

“We have not beaten West for a few years so this is a huge win. I’m proud of all the players. They worked hard on every court and earned a tough conference win. They are starting to believe in each other and they are having fun. It was a good day.”

More like this: