ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

ALTON 73, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 32: In their Tip-Off Classic, Alton got off to a spectacular start to the season with a big win over Springfield Southeast.

The Redbirds led all the way, with scores of 24-10, 41-19, and 67-29 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Spartans in the fourth quarter 14-3 to take their first win of the year.

Jarius Powers led Alton with 18 points, with Kaylea Lacey adding 14 points, Kiyoko Proctor had 10 points, Alyssa Lewis hit for nine points, Talia Norman scored eight points and both Laila Blakeny and Kyridas Orr both scored seven points each.

The Redbirds open the year 1-0, while Southeast in now 0-1.

In the opening game of the night, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over the Alton junior varsity 43-8.