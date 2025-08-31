ALTON – Last season, the Alton Redbirds and the Marquette Catholic Explorers met in the championship game of the Redbird Tournament.

Both teams won their first games this time around, Alton beating Marion 3-2 and Marquette knocking off Parkway North 5-0.

Both teams returned to the tournament on Saturday, August 30, to play a doubleheader. Both teams played at 9 a.m. Alton hosted Duchesne and won 4-1 after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

The Explorers took on the Belleville West Maroons at Public School Stadium simultaneously and were defeated 4-2. Marquette had a 1-0 lead at the half, but Belleville West stormed back with four goals in the second to move on to the championship.

So it wasn’t an all-Alton final like last season, instead, pitting two Southwestern Conference opponents against one another.

And the Maroons prevailed by a score of 3-0. Belleville West outscored its Redbird Tournament opposition 9-2. West now sits at 4-1 on the season and will next play at Edwardsville on Tuesday, September 2, at 6:45 p.m.

Alton will get a quick rematch against the Maroons on Thursday, September 4, at 6:45 p.m.

The Explorers, who came back to beat Duchesne 2-1 in the third-place game, host Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Tuesday at Glazebrook Park at 5 p.m.

REDBIRD TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

FIRST ROUND – QUARTERFINALS

ALTON 3, MARION 2

DUCHESNE 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, JACKSONVILLE (IL) 2-0

MARQUETTE 5, PARKWAY NORTH 0

SECOND ROUND - CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

MARION 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2

JACKSONVILLE 3, PARKWAY NORTH 1

SECOND ROUND – CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

ALTON 4, DUCHESNE 1

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, MARQUETTE 2

CONSOLATION THIRD PLACE

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, PARKWAY NORTH 2

CONSOALTION CHAMPIONSHIP

JACKSONVILLE (IL) 5, MARION 0

CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD PLACE

MARQUETTE 2, DUCHESNE 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, ALTON 0

