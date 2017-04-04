ALTON - Alton’s boys track team is showing promise in its first few outdoor track and field meets.

The Redbirds competed in damp conditions on Tuesday in a quadrangular meet at Edwardsville against the Tigers, Belleville West and O'Fallon and Jeff White was pleased with Alton's effort.

“The 4 x 200 team put forth a good effort in a time of 1:31.7,” he said. “I am really happy how the sprint group is coming along. The 4 x 100 team had a time of 43.6. We have a few more football and basketball players out for track this season. Earlie Brown and Terry Walker both did a good job on that relay. Tony Smith and Tony Dobbins were the other 4 x 200 relay members.”

Cassius Havis placed fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:41, which was outstanding for a freshman, White said.

Tony Smith long jumped 20 feet, 3 inches for the Redbirds and also ran a leg on the 4 x 100 relay, and Kalen Samuelton had a 145-foot discus throw and tossed the shot 48-6. Freshman Algenon Wilson went 39-5.5 in the triple jump.

The Redbirds take part in the Belleville West Invitational on Saturday.

