EDWARDSVILLE - At one point in time, when the light was green, ice skating was permitted on the lake at Leclaire Park.

Today, the light remains on red and ice skating is prohobited on the lake at the park or any Edwardsville city owned body of water.

Edwardsville Police said it is important to realize the dangers of skating and it is illegal to do so on the city-owned bodies of water.

“The rules are for safety,” a police officer explained Saturday.

The thought is it doesn’t remain as cold typically through the winter as it used to and ice on any of the bodies of water can appear to be solid, but isn’t. Going out on thin ice presents grave danger, especially for children.

The lake at Leclaire Park has some ice as of Saturday, but with warming temperatures, that is likely going to go away quickly.

 

