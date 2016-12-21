ALTON - Alton Salvation Army Corps Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis has pulled out all the stops the past few years to get the Army to its bell-ringing goal.

Last year, he positioned himself up in the air in a lift for 24 hours to gain contributions. This year, he has a new twist that involves an Alton favorite - pork steaks.

With slightly over 2.5 days to go and $20,000 yet to raise to meet the $85,000 goal the Salvation Army – Alton Corps is looking for a little “Summer Sizzle” to move their thermometer to its $85,000 goal and allow them to light the star that sits atop their 20’ tall Tree of Lights’ pine.

Capitalizing on the fact that everyone has to eat, Gelzinnis and friends came up with the idea to provide a pork steak carry-out event during the height of the final Christmas shopping rush and the homestretch for the Alton Corps’ Red Kettle Campaign. The First Annual Red Kettle Pork Steaktacular will feature a 1-pound BBQ’d pork steak, a bag of chips, and a drink all for a suggested donation of $8 with $5 to go toward helping the Corps reach their 2016 Kettle Goal.

“Lots of people do Christmas in July events, why not a summer BBQ in December,” Gelzinnis asked.

Lt. Bryan Ellison, Corps Officer, said, “I knew Greg was working on ‘something special’ for this year and that I was going to be asked to be involved, I am just glad to find out that I don’t have to try and fit in the lift with him."

Ellison continued, “A shift at the grill doesn’t sound nearly as daunting.”

As an added incentive, Lt. Teri Ellison announced, “The Alton Corps has just received a $5,000 anonymous gift that can be used towards the campaign if the Corps can match it.” She added, “We are confident through the pork steak event and Thursday and Friday’s kettles we will meet that challenge and be able to add that gift to our campaign totals.”

Terry Steward, Main Street United Methodist Church’s Men’s Ministry Chairman, offered their new 500-gallon drum BBQ grill to help with the cooking. Steward said, “Our family has had a long history with the Salvation Army and when Greg asked, I was happy to do whatever I could to make this event a success and help them reach their goal.”

Steward added, “As the men of Main Street, it is our hope that this grill can be used at many events throughout the year to bring the community together.” The Alton Corps also wishes to thank Alton Shop-n-Save for helping secure the pork steaks and chips, Dr. Pepper for beverages, and Metro Supply for our carry-out containers.

Riverbend area businesses are encouraged to order lunch or dinner for their staffs on Thursday and Friday by calling the Salvation Army office at (618) 465-7764 or Greg at 618-550-9291.

Delivery service will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 and 6 p.m. each day for anyone ordering 10 or more meals.

“While we are certainly happy to provide carry out service for our larger customers, we really hope residents will stop by 525 Alby St. and share in the fun of the Pork Steaktacular”, said Gelzinnis. He added, “We will have a Red Kettle right at our cookout tent and they can put their donations in, grab their pork steaks and drink and be on their way.”

Gelzinnis said he didn't want the 24-hour vigil lift to become his trademark with the Salvation Army, but it got people talking last year and remembering the end of the campaign.

“It is all about reaching our goal, lighting the star, and insuring that the Alton Corps can continue the vital work that it has been doing in the Greater Alton Area for 129 years," he said.

Final bell ringing slots are still available Thursday – Saturday. The bell ringing concludes at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Christmas Eve. Volunteers are encouraged to go to www.ringbells.org or call the Alton Corps office at 618-465-7764 to secure a spot.

