SPRINGFIELD, IL – Tahlequah, Oklahoma kings of Red Dirt music Turnpike Troubadours will perform at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, August 17.

After releasing five genre-defining albums and building a fiercely loyal fanbase, Turnpike Troubadours took a three-year hiatus beginning in 2019 to find clarity amidst the noise of a red-hot career. After the break, the band returned more popular and stronger than ever with their sixth studio album, A Cat in the Rain.

“Turnpike Troubadours perform a unique kind of music that we are happy to have at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “This band will feel right at home here in central Illinois.”

Turnpike Troubadours have racked up 1.5 billion streams globally and are selling out arenas and headlining festivals.

“We are excited to bring the Turnpike Troubadours to the Grandstand Concert Series,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Whether you’ve followed them for years or just discovered their latest album, this Oklahoma group is better than ever — one of the most beloved groups in Americana music.”

Tickets for Turnpike Troubadours will go on sale Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $55 / Tier 2 - $60 / Tier 1 – $70 / Track - $70 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





