Red Cross teams with NFL to Urge Blood and Plasma Donation During National Blood Donor Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients. During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* In addition, those who come to give January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.** Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS oractivating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa. “Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.” As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus. How those recovered from COVID-19 can help There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays, game days or a pandemic – blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness. Blood donation safety precautions To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021): IL Bond Greenville 1/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street Mulberry Grove 1/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, 100 E Maple Street Pocahontas 1/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Calhoun Hardin 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road _______________ Christian Assumption 1/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East Rd Pana 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell _______________ Clay Flora 1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street Louisville 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Beckemeyer 1/19/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Breese 1/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut New Baden 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street 1/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 105 East Illinois Street _______________ Coles Charleston 1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street 1/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison 1/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston High School, 1603 Lincoln Avenue _______________ Crawford Hutsonville 1/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street Palestine 1/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street _______________ Effingham Effingham 1/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Mason 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37 Teutopolis 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl _______________ Fayette Ramsey 1/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street Vandalia 1/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street 1/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue _______________ Greene Carrollton 1/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street Greenfield 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut _______________ Jefferson Bluford 1/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street Dix 1/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Ina 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street Mount Vernon 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Family Life Church, 2901 Veterans Memorial Drive 1/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 1601 Salem Road 1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mount Vernon Health Care Center, 5 Doctors Park Rd. 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 1/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street 1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main Street 1/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Byrd Watson Pharmacy, 3401 Broadway 1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway 1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Christian Church, 314 North 12th Street _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 1/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jersey Community Hospital, 220 E. County Rd 1/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walgreens, 705 S. State St. 1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delhi Baptist Church, 18151 Church Ln _______________ Macoupin Mount Olive 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138 _______________ Madison Alton 1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd Bethalto 1/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 East Central Collinsville 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Cottage Hills 1/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 7678, 121 S. Williams Edwardsville 1/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 1/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road 1/21/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr. 1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr. Glen Carbon 1/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. 1/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St 1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road Godfrey 1/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd Highland 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St Wood River 1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street _______________ Marion Centralia 1/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161 1/15/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St. 1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Calumet Christian Church, 2240 East Calumet Street 1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford Kinmundy 1/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street Salem 1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave 1/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive _______________ Monroe Columbia 1/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Valmeyer 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer Waterloo 1/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main 1/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 718 N. Market St. _______________ Montgomery Nokomis 1/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street _______________ Randolph Chester 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street Red Bud 1/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street Sparta 1/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza _______________ Richland Noble 1/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue Olney 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd Fairview Heights 1/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/7/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/14/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Marissa 1/28/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street Millstadt 1/6/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave O Fallon 1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr 1/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive Shiloh 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp _______________ Shelby Shelbyville 1/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th 1/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shelbyville Fire Department, 110 N Heinlein Dr. Tower Hill 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tower Hill Christian Church, 102 Ontario St _______________ Washington Ashley 1/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Nashville 1/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand Okawville 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church MO Crawford Cuba 1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 304 N. Smith St. Steelville 1/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St. _______________ Franklin Saint Clair 1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St Sullivan 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cricket Wireless, 316 Park Ridge Road 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road Union 1/12/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wal-mart, 1445 East Central Court 1/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union City Hall, 500 East Locust Street Washington 1/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/6/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/13/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2661, 813 South Jefferson 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street 1/20/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/27/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141 1/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing 1/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road 1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. Cedar Hill 1/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane 1/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8265 Local Hillsboro Rd. De Soto 1/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street 1/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street 1/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Journey Community Church, 820 N. Main Stree High Ridge Article continues after sponsor message 1/11/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. 1/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Murphy Animal Hospital, 4532 Commerce Ave 1/25/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 1/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street 1/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21 1/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B Imperial 1/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road Pevely 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane _______________ Lincoln Elsberry 1/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 226, 111 American Legion Drive Moscow Mills 1/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe Moscow Mills Branch, 10 Freise Industrial Drive Troy 1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 1/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Plaza 1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive 1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr Saint Peters 1/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Midrivers Mall Drive 1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Old Hickory, 1 Dye Club Dr 1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd 1/13/2021: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 1/5/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Desloge 1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant Farmington 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hefner Furniture & Appliance, 4850 US Hy 67 1/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 609 E Columbia 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd 1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty _______________ Saint Louis Affton 1/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. 1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr Brentwood 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brentwood Parks and Recreation, 2505 S Brentwood Chesterfield 1/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/7/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd. 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/14/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/21/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd. 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/28/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150 Des Peres 1/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Ellisville 1/26/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. Fenton 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fenton Fire Protection District, 845 Gregory Lane 1/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 1/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr 1/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson 1/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 1/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln Maryland Heights 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Richmond Hts 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave Saint Louis 1/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive 1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road 1/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd 1/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard 1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6921 South Lindbergh Blvd 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps Community Center, 824 Union Rd 1/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue 1/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd 1/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., McKnight Crossings Church of Christ, 2515 S. McKnight Road, 1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road 1/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem UMC in Ladue, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd. 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd, 1/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Gathering United Methodist Chruch, 2360 McCausland, Ave. 1/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard 1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road 1/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Schnucks Store Support Center, 11420 Lackland Rd. 1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Valley Park 1/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place 1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place Wildwood 1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 1/17/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road 1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints- Wildwood, 17132 Manchester Rd _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 1/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shriners Hospitals For Children, 4400 Clayton Ave. 1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave 1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/12/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street 1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue 1/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/20/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moto Museum, 3441 Olive St 1/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues Downtown, 1401 Clark Ave 1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave 1/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street 1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Bloomsdale 1/26/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomsdale Elementary School, 6279 US Highway 61 Sainte Genevieve 1/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 Market Street _______________ Warren Marthasville 1/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St. Warrenton 1/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 1015 S. Hwy. 47 _______________ Washington Potosi 1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way Richwoods 1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richwoods Elementary School, 10788 State Hwy A About blood donation All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. ### * Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html ** Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending