ST. LOUIS — This July, the American Red Cross and WONDER WOMAN 1984 are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film WONDER WOMAN 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on October 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film.*

Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Be a SUPERHERO

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood—kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

Blood Donation during COVID-19

Greene

Carrollton

7/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

7/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jersey

Grafton

7/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

Jerseyville

7/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

Macoupin

Mount Olive

7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138

_______________

Madison

Alton

7/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St

Bethalto

7/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

7/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

7/19/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

7/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

Godfrey

7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

7/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd

7/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave

Hamel

7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

7/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Marine

7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St

Wood River

7/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd

