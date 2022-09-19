ALTON – The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To register, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Marketing & Communications at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org.

The Red Cross is thanking all those who present with a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

The Red Cross currently has about four days’ supply of most blood products. However, the Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of all blood types on hand at all times to meet daily patient needs and be prepared for emergencies requiring significant volumes of donated blood products. More donors are needed to help ensure the Red Cross can meet the needs of all patients, including in times of emergency.

The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s important to have blood ready to go when every second counts

