ALTON – The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To register, go to http://www.redcrossblood.org and then type AltonMemorial at the top right under “Find a Blood Drive,” or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Public Relations at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org.

Donors who come to give blood to the Red Cross from May 20-31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and sticker set, while supplies last.

The Red Cross is going through a blood shortage not seen in at least 10 years, so please consider giving.

