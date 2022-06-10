ALTON – The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To register, go to HERE or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Marketing & Communications at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org.

All presenting donors will receive a $5 e-gift card, redeemable at their merchant of choice. The donor must have a valid email address on file. Also, everyone who comes to a Red Cross blood drive in June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two. The trip includes round-trip airfare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a $500 gift card for expenses, plus a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar!

For more information, please visit rcblood.org/elvismovie.

The Red Cross currently has about four days supply of most blood products. However, the Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of all blood types on hand at all times to meet daily patient needs and be prepared for emergencies requiring significant volumes of donated blood products. More donors are needed to help ensure the Red Cross can meet the needs of all patients, including in times of emergency.

As summer nears, blood donations are critically important in the weeks ahead to maintain a stable blood supply. When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage.

The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s important to have blood ready to go when every second counts.

With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths.

