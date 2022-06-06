Red Cross Blood Drive In Memory Of Ken Huxel June 13

ST. LOUIS— The American Red Cross, is once again partnering up with the family and friends of Ken Huxel and Immaculate Conception Church in Union to host an annual blood drive in his memory next Monday, June 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive, in Union.

In Feb. 2015, Ken was diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma {Protuberans (DFSP), a rare tumor that affects about one in a million. He was a fun guy, a wonderful husband and father, and a good friend. Ken enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking and camping with family and friends, and he liked classic cars and going to car shows. He fought a hard battle, but he never gave up, despite becoming very anemic. Ken received many blood transfusions throughout his two-year battle, made possible by the kindness and generosity of blood donors. It is for that reason that is friends have hosted this blood drive each year. Please join us in honoring Ken by donating blood to help others in need.

In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give at this blood drive in Ken’s memory, and in the month of June, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including a round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fight sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to make an appointment to donate blood at the Ken Huxel Memorial Blood Drive

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), and reference/enter sponsor code KenHuxel, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

