Suburban Propane is supporting the effort by offering blood donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane for those who give Nov. 15 through Dec. 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Nov. 16, 2020) —The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.

As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.

This holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time.”

As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov.15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.*

“Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“Giving comfort to patients by providing lifesaving blood products is fundamental to the Red Cross mission. However, it’s not possible without the support of generous blood donors and dedicated partners, like Martina McBride and Suburban Propane,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president at the Red Cross. “While we have certainly experienced unparalleled hardships this year, we have also witnessed great acts of kindness – like COVID-19 survivors rolling up their sleeves to share their antibodies with patients battling the illness. Donating blood, plasma or platelets is an act of kindness that truly makes a lifesaving difference.”

Lifesaving plasma brings joy and a second chance

Lacy Atkinson is a 37-year-old COVID-19 survivor, in part thanks to a stranger who rolled up their sleeves to donate convalescent plasma and help her body fight back. Atkinson’s life was turned upside down when she was hospitalized for COVID-19 in September. During her stay, infectious disease doctors tried multiple treatments to help her recover with limited success – but she just wasn’t getting better. “My oxygen levels were still low, and I had severe pneumonia in both my lungs,” Atkinson said.

Desperate to help her, doctors offered the one treatment they had left: convalescent plasma. Thankfully, this treatment helped her recover. “I felt such gratitude for the donor who helped me beat COVID. I have a husband, two kids and three dogs that I desperately wanted to get home to. I have a lot of life left to live! I’m so thankful that plasma was available when I needed it.”

COVID-19 antibody testing of blood donations

The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies which helps provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to this virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. As part of this effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma. Each week, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are helping to contribute between 350-500 units of potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma for patients in need.

The Red Cross is not administering diagnostic tests intended to diagnose illness. As such, to protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Blood donation safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?public guidance.??

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-Dec. 15:

IL

Bond

Greenville

12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

Mulberry Grove

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street

_______________

Christian

Pana

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Clay City

12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street

Flora

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

Louisville

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Beckemeyer

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Breese

11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

Carlyle

12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street

New Baden

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

Saint Rose

12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave

12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street

12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 1924 Reynolds Drive

12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

Mattoon

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

12/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

12/9/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., KC Summers, 117 South 19th Street

12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Palestine

11/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

Robinson

11/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

12/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland

Dieterich

12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia

Edgewood

11/20/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Harvest United Methodist Church, 1661 N. Hwy 37

Effingham

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.

12/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Teutopolis

12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.

Ramsey

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street

Vandalia

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street

_______________

Jasper

Newton

11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 South Highway 130

_______________

Jersey

Grafton

11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

Jerseyville

11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall Frat 307, 307 N. State St.

_______________

Macoupin

Carlinville

12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville American Legion, 554 Ramey Street

Shipman

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Assembly Church, 1330 South Hackman Street

12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street

_______________

Madison

Alton

11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3800 Homer Adams Pkwy

12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,

Collinsville

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

12/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

11/19/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

11/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

12/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Dr.

12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Highland

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St

12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Maryville

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

_______________

Marion

Centralia

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 200 South Pine Street

12/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

Odin

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 Perkins Street

Salem

12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way, PO Box 617

11/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker

12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Valmeyer

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

12/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Chester

11/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

Evansville

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way

Red Bud

11/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta

12/1/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Noble

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul United Methodist Church, 222 North Lincoln St.

12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road

12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

Fairview Heights

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/19/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/3/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/10/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

12/1/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Marissa

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

Mascoutah

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

New Athens

11/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

O Fallon

12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

Shiloh

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp

12/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross Street

Smithton

12/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St

Shelbyville

11/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th

12/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St

_______________

Washington

Ashley

11/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

Nashville

12/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

Oakdale

12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road

Okawville

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

12/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

11/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

Sullivan

11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road

12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

12/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/18/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/25/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/2/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/9/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/14/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

12/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

12/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141

12/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

12/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

Crystal City

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Desoto

12/2/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr

Festus

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

12/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

Herculaneum

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave

12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr

High Ridge

12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.

12/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.

House Springs

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

Imperial

11/17/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

11/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

12/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Midrivers Mall Drive

12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Clair

Lowry City

11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

11/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

12/10/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

12/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

Desloge

12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

Farmington

11/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street

12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

12/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street

Park Hills

12/11/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Range – St. Louis West, 14803 Manchester Road

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

12/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Lane

Berkeley

11/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Berkeley Police Department, 8340 Frost

Bridgeton

12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/19/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/3/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Rd.

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/10/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/10/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road

12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295

Des Peres

12/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville

12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

Fenton

12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr

12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

11/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

11/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd

Richmond Hts

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

Saint Louis

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmers Insurance - The Curtis Agency, 11780 Manchester Rd, Ste 101

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creve Coeur Memorial Post 397, 934 Rue De La Banque

12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1492 Craig Rd

12/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.

12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave

12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/11/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lambert St Louis International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

Town and Country

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

Wildwood

11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

12/2/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington

12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.

12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn - Forest Park, 5915 Wilson Ave.

12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

Sainte Genevieve

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

_______________

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*See complete official rules and terms and conditions of the giveaway.

###

