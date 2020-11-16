Red Cross and Country Music Star Martina McBride Urge Americans to Give Comfort Through Blood Donation
Suburban Propane is supporting the effort by offering blood donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane for those who give Nov. 15 through Dec. 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Nov. 16, 2020) —The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
This holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time.”
As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov.15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.*
“Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“Giving comfort to patients by providing lifesaving blood products is fundamental to the Red Cross mission. However, it’s not possible without the support of generous blood donors and dedicated partners, like Martina McBride and Suburban Propane,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president at the Red Cross. “While we have certainly experienced unparalleled hardships this year, we have also witnessed great acts of kindness – like COVID-19 survivors rolling up their sleeves to share their antibodies with patients battling the illness. Donating blood, plasma or platelets is an act of kindness that truly makes a lifesaving difference.”
Lifesaving plasma brings joy and a second chance
Lacy Atkinson is a 37-year-old COVID-19 survivor, in part thanks to a stranger who rolled up their sleeves to donate convalescent plasma and help her body fight back. Atkinson’s life was turned upside down when she was hospitalized for COVID-19 in September. During her stay, infectious disease doctors tried multiple treatments to help her recover with limited success – but she just wasn’t getting better. “My oxygen levels were still low, and I had severe pneumonia in both my lungs,” Atkinson said.
Desperate to help her, doctors offered the one treatment they had left: convalescent plasma. Thankfully, this treatment helped her recover. “I felt such gratitude for the donor who helped me beat COVID. I have a husband, two kids and three dogs that I desperately wanted to get home to. I have a lot of life left to live! I’m so thankful that plasma was available when I needed it.”
COVID-19 antibody testing of blood donations
The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies which helps provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to this virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. As part of this effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma. Each week, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are helping to contribute between 350-500 units of potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma for patients in need.
The Red Cross is not administering diagnostic tests intended to diagnose illness. As such, to protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Blood donation safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?public guidance.??
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-Dec. 15:
IL
Bond
Greenville
12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street
Mulberry Grove
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street
_______________
Christian
Pana
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell
_______________
Clay
Clay City
12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street
Flora
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Louisville
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Clinton
Beckemeyer
11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
Carlyle
12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street
New Baden
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
Saint Rose
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave
12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street
12/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 1924 Reynolds Drive
12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street
Mattoon
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
12/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
12/9/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., KC Summers, 117 South 19th Street
12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street
Palestine
11/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
11/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
12/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland
Dieterich
12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Edgewood
11/20/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Harvest United Methodist Church, 1661 N. Hwy 37
Effingham
11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
12/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.
Ramsey
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street
Vandalia
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave
11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue
_______________
Greene
Carrollton
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street
Greenfield
11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street
_______________
Jasper
Newton
11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 South Highway 130
_______________
Jersey
Grafton
11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr
Jerseyville
11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall Frat 307, 307 N. State St.
_______________
Macoupin
Carlinville
12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville American Legion, 554 Ramey Street
Shipman
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
Staunton
12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Assembly Church, 1330 South Hackman Street
12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street
_______________
Madison
Alton
11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3800 Homer Adams Pkwy
12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,
Collinsville
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
12/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
Edwardsville
11/19/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
11/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
12/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Dr.
12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
Highland
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St
12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St
Maryville
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
_______________
Marion
Centralia
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 200 South Pine Street
12/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road
Odin
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 Perkins Street
Salem
12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way, PO Box 617
11/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,
12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Hecker
12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street
Valmeyer
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer
Waterloo
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
12/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
_______________
Randolph
Chester
11/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street
Evansville
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way
Red Bud
11/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
Sparta
12/1/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Noble
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul United Methodist Church, 222 North Lincoln St.
12/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street
12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road
12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave
Fairview Heights
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/19/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/3/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/10/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
12/1/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
Marissa
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street
Mascoutah
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
New Athens
11/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
O Fallon
12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
Shiloh
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp
12/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross Street
Smithton
12/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St
Shelbyville
11/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th
12/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St
_______________
Washington
Ashley
11/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Nashville
12/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
12/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
Oakdale
12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road
Okawville
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106
MO
Crawford
Bourbon
12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
12/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66
11/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66
Sullivan
11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road
12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
12/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Washington
11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/18/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/25/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/2/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/9/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/14/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100
12/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
12/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141
12/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
12/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
Crystal City
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Desoto
12/2/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr
Festus
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
12/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
Herculaneum
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave
12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr
High Ridge
12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.
12/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.
House Springs
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane
Imperial
11/17/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
11/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.
_______________
Saint Charles
O Fallon
11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
12/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive
12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
12/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
Saint Peters
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Midrivers Mall Drive
12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
_______________
Saint Clair
Lowry City
11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
11/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
12/10/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue
12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue
12/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
Desloge
12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Farmington
11/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street
12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
12/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street
Park Hills
12/11/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Range – St. Louis West, 14803 Manchester Road
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
12/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Lane
Berkeley
11/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Berkeley Police Department, 8340 Frost
Bridgeton
12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/19/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/3/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Rd.
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/10/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/10/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road
12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295
Des Peres
12/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester
Ellisville
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center
Fenton
12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr
12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
Florissant
11/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Manchester
11/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd
Richmond Hts
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue
11/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmers Insurance - The Curtis Agency, 11780 Manchester Rd, Ste 101
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creve Coeur Memorial Post 397, 934 Rue De La Banque
12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave
12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1492 Craig Rd
12/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.
12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave
12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.
12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/11/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lambert St Louis International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
Town and Country
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Wildwood
11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
12/2/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St
12/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
12/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington
12/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.
12/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
12/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn - Forest Park, 5915 Wilson Ave.
12/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
Sainte Genevieve
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive
_______________
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
*See complete official rules and terms and conditions of the giveaway.
###
More like this: