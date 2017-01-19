SPRINGFIELD - Spc. Jessica Wiechert, of Red Bud, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 6 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Wiechert is a 2010 graduate of Red Bud High School and earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Chamberlain College, in Addison, Illinois.

Wiechert enlisted at the advanced rank of specialist because she holds a bachelor's degree. She chose to attend Officer Candidate School where she will learn leadership and tactical skills to become a second lieutenant. She will start her leadership training after she completes Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, this spring.

Upon completion of her training, Wiechert will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Support Company, based in Sparta, Illinois.

As a benefit of her specific qualification into the OCS program, Wiechert is eligible for the Student Loan Repayment Program. She also is eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition to any Illinois public college or university through the Illinois National Guard Grant, which will enable her to complete a graduate degree.

Wiechert continues the family tradition of service as one sister also serves in the Illinois National Guard and another serves in the Army Reserves.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Wiechert and welcome her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

