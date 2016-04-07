GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) are hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Apr 22, and Saturday, Apr 23, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.



“Illinois’ e-waste law requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” said L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, mostly free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help since 2012, we have prevented more than 100 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, environmentally-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat screen)

LCD TVs (flat screen)

Voucher program for TVs – depending on size, it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs.

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (fire arms/ammunition/shells)

PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will incur a $5-$10 fee)

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu.

More like this: