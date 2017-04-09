

ALTON - William “Bill” Diddlebock has been reported missing by the Alton Police Department as of Saturday afternoon.

Diddlebock is the Alton Recreation supervisor. He is the supervisor of Alton Park and Recreation youth sports for boys and girls and a well-known figure in Alton. He has worked with the Alton for several decades.

Diddlebock apparently was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford Edge Saturday afternoon.

The Alton Police Department asks anyone with knowledge of Diddlebock’s whereabouts to call (618) 463-3505 as soon as possible.