Record Bid-Letting for IDOT in June: 255-Illinois 143 Project On Seminary Part Of Package Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bids on 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects were accepted in its June letting, including a total of $15.2 million to resurface 10 miles of Illinois 255 from Illinois 143 and Seminary Road in the Metro East. SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bids on 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects were accepted in its June letting, including a total of $15.2 million to resurface 10 miles of Illinois 255 from Illinois 143 and Seminary Road in the Metro East. This month’s bid letting is the largest in the department’s history, fueled by Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, which is putting people to work and enhancing the quality of life while improving safety and mobility in every part of the state. “This bid letting is a historic achievement for Illinois and further illustrates the kind of transformational investments being made in the state’s infrastructure due to Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Up and down Illinois, communities are experiencing the benefits of an improved, modernized transportation system that gets you and your family where you need to go safely and reliably.” In the bid letting held June 16, significant contracts include: $55.4 million to reconstruct Interstate 80 with capacity improvements between Minooka in Kendall County to I-55 in Will County.

$18.7 million to reconstruct the interchange of Illinois 31 and U.S. 20 in Elgin.

$20.5 million to reconstruct 1.2 miles of Illinois 7 (Southwest Highway) from 131st Street to south of 135th Street in Orland Park.

$14.4 million to replace the approach and deck of the bridge and other repairs to Illinois 83 (127th Street) over the Cal Sag Channel in Crestwood and Alsip.

$755,753 to resurface Pulaski Road from I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) to Cermak Road in Chicago.

$1.4 million to repair the bridge from I-55 northbound to the Chinatown Feeder in Chicago.

$4.1 million to convert the intersection of Illinois 394 and Burville Road in unincorporated Crete Township into a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).

$98.8 million to reconstruct the I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange in Rockford.

$28.8 million to resurface I-74 from north of Illinois 17 in Henry County to U.S. 34 in Knox County.

$7.3 million to replace the bridges carrying I-57 over U.S. 45 near Pesotum in Champaign County.

$68.9 million to build Brush College Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Fairies Parkway in Decatur.

$11.5 million to patch and resurface, replace sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as install new signals on Illinois 121 from I-72 to Illinois 48 in Decatur.

$44.3 million to build two bridges on Iron Bridge Road and Woodside Road in Sangamon County.

$24.5 million for patching, improving drainage and resurfacing 8 miles of U.S. 51 from the DeWitt County line to north of Forsyth Road in Forsyth.

$36.8 million to resurface 12.7 miles of I-57 from north of Illinois 146 to the Williamson/Johnson county line. Article continues after sponsor message $21.6 million to patch and resurface 13 miles of I-24 from I-57 to north of U.S. 45 in Vienna. Work includes repairs to five bridges and painting of two bridges. A total of 38 contracts bid on were in excess of $5 million. Proposals received during the bid letting are subject to review, with contracts generally awarded within a month following the bid letting and construction starting soon afterward. For fiscal year 2023, IDOT has awarded 785 contracts worth more than $2.5 billion in highway and bridge improvements. Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. The record investment in Illinois infrastructure likewise is made possible by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in late 2021. Illinois is estimated to receive about $17.8 billion in combined infrastructure funding over five years, almost $16 billion of which will be invested across all modes of transportation. An estimated $9.8 billion will go to highway investment, with another $1.4 billion dedicated to bridge replacement and repairs. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending