GODFREY – Another record crowd turned out for the 2ndAnnual Community Trunk or Treat at Trust Family Auto Sales & Services Sunday night.

More than 1,500 ghouls, goblins, witches and superheroes lined up for the event which benefited the Riverbender.com Community Center, with the first visitors arriving nearly 90 minutes before the start time.

“It was a fantastic event again this year,” Riverbender.com Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “A number of businesses, civic organizations, churches and other nonprofits stepped up to support the Center and provided a great atmosphere for the children of the River Bend to enjoy. There was a sense of great anticipation among the large crowd that gathered early to get a chance to tour the outstanding decorated trunks and pop-up tents.”

The event was hosted again this year by Trust Family Auto Sales & Services in cooperation with the Village of Godfrey.

“This event originally came to be as a suggestion by Brian Trust,” Allsman said. “Brian and his wife Lisa are great supporters of the Center, and Brian was looking for a way he could both help the Center, and provide a family-friendly event to entertain and unite community members. He can’t resist the urge to bring smiles to children.”

A number of children at the event registered for the online costume contest. Their pictures will be posted soon in an album on the Riverbender.com Community Center Facebook page: Facebook/RBCCAlton. Visitors can cast their vote for best costume by clicking the "like" button for that picture (you may "like" more than one picture). The entries with the most "likes" when the contest ends will receive prizes.

Nearly 30 businesses and nonprofit organizations were part of this year’s event. Sponsors included: Alton Fighting Irish Soccer, Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Physical Therapy, Alton Police Department, Atlantis Pools, Chiro One Wellness Center, Enjoy Church, Godfrey Dairy Queen, Hayner Public Library, Illinois American Water Company, Jason Harrison/Riverbend Alliance, Junior League of Greater Alton, King Air Conditioning/Busch Refrigeration, Liberty Bank, Life House Community Church, Mustache March 4PD, Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited, Performance Eyecare, Principia College, River Bend Head Start, State Representative Monica Bristow, Trust Family Auto Sales & Services, Candy’s Stop Heroin Foundation, WBGZ Radio, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Infinite Aces of Brighton, Market Basket, Shivers Frozen Custard and T-Mo’s Tacos.

Roper’s Regal Beagle, Dutch Hollow and El Mezcal Restaurant allowed parking on their lots and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was on hand to help with traffic and maintain safety.

“The Village of Godfrey and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are a terrific help,” Allsman said. “Mayor Mike McCormick enthusiastically supports the event and The Village Park & Recreation Department provides the large outdoor movie screen and enters a vehicle to pass out candy. This is a unique event, held in the dark, and located alongside a very busy roadway. But the Sheriff’s Department maintains control of the traffic flow along Godfrey Road and ensures that pedestrians have safe entry into the event. It’s quite an undertaking.

“And our team of volunteers do a super job,” Allsman said. “From helping set up the event, to helping with concessions, distributing information, staffing booths, and tearing down and cleaning up, they contribute a tireless effort.”

