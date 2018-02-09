EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Women’s Basketball and SIUE Pink Zone joined forces to raise awareness and funds for Susan G. Komen Missouri for the sixth consecutive year. This year’s effort raised a record $10,000 to fight breast cancer under the theme “Together We Are Stronger.”

Fundraising events were capped by the women’s and men’s basketball teams as they played Jacksonville State on Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Vadalabene Center. Breast cancer survivors were honored during the women’s game.

Other Pink Zone events held throughout January and February included an on-campus fan reception, coach’s challenge, free-throw challenge, basket raffle, shirt sales and more.

To donate to Susan G. Komen, visit siuecougars.com/promotions/2018PinkZone.

