SEE VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY - A Reconnect with Scouting Family Day recently showcased various parts of programs and attempted to reach Scouts on different areas from a STEM invention lab, shooting sports and much more recently at Camp Warren Levis, 5500 Boy Scout Lane, Godfrey. The Scouting event was well-attended and accomplished the goals organizers had for the evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

There was a short program that night with area Scout council leaders about updates from the Scout Executive/CEO Ron Green, camp ranger Jim Goeken and others. During the evening, there was a tour of the Camp Warren Levis.

“It was a way to reconnect families with Scouting if they haven’t been involved for some time,” Schubert said. “We had a lot of activities for people to see, from a mock campsite to cooking over a fire, to a report of what is going on in the council to improvements at Camp Warren Levis to much more.”

There was also no cost for people to bring their children to the event.

Committee members for the event were Kevin Botterbush, Rick Lauschke, Steve Thompson, Dr. Marty Carrow, Dave Cisler and Jeff Schulz.

More like this: