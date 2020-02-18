ALTON - At 5 p.m. March 7, 2020, the Faithful Family Project will host our first event for couples, called “Reconnect Date Night.” The evening will feature two talks by Mike and Alicia Hernon, a Catholic couple with ten children (ages 6-23) from Steubenville, OH who have a very popular podcast called the Messy Family Podcast.

Mike and Alicia travel the country and the world—recently going all the way to Australia—to give talks on marriage and parenting. Their style is down-to-earth and funny but their message is powerful. At our event, they will present “Messy Parenting 101,” which focuses on their favorite principles of good parenting, and “Keeping Love Alive,” which equips couples with ideas for renewing and strengthening their relationship.

The Reconnect Date Night promises to be a wonderful chance for couples to come together and refresh their own relationship. That evening, couples will gather from all over the region at the beautiful Post Commons in Alton, where each will have their own table waiting for them. After they arrive, they can mingle with other attendees, go get a drink from the bar, and have their photo taken by our professional photographer, Heidi Ziegler. Then they will settle in for the first talk by Mike and Alicia. Afterwards, they will have time to reflect together on the talk before helping themselves to the dinner buffet catered by Fema’s Catering.

Tickets for the Reconnect Date Night are $65 per couple and registration is required prior to the event. To register, please go to our website: www.faithfulfamilyproject.org/upcomingevents. If you have any questions, please write to info@faithfulfamilyproject.org.

