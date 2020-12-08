EDWARDSVILLE - The Watershed Nature Center’s park improvements are underway, and recognition pavers are now available for purchase. Pavers will be prominently displayed in the Welcome Patio at the entrance of The Watershed Nature Center located at 1591 Tower Avenue in Edwardsville, Illinois. The nature center is dedicated to environmental education efforts, outdoor recreation and the preservation of native habitats in the local community and beyond.

The installation of the Welcome Patio has been made possible by a gift from the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery along with an anonymous matching gift. Pavers purchased for the Welcome Patio will be used to revitalize the entrance to the Visitor’s Center with proceeds going directly to the Watershed. The overall Access Nature project was created to improve facilities at the Watershed Nature Center and its educational programs for our area’s youth and residents. Pavers come in two different sizes, including a 6” x 12” paver offering 4 lines of personalized text for $100 and a 12” x 12” paver with 6 lines of custom text available. The larger, 12” x 12” paver can be purchased for $250.

Megan Riechmann, a consultant for the Access Nature initiative, is excited about the opportunity for the community to be part of the Welcome Patio project. “Being able to offer personalized pavers to individuals, families and businesses that enjoy and support our wonderful nature center is a great way to create a lasting tribute,” said Riechmann. “The new patio is going to be a lovely park addition as well as a functional space for our students and visitors,” Riechmann added.

If you are interested in being part of the Access Nature Welcome Patio project at The Watershed Nature Center and would like to purchase a paver that will be enjoyed for generations to come, you may visit The Watershed website at:

http://www. watershednaturecenter.org/ access-nature-campaign. Recognition pavers are also unique holiday gift ideas for special people or events in your life, creating a lasting tribute for your business, family or loved one. For more information, you may also call (618) 692-7578.

About Watershed Nature Center and Access Nature

Located at 1591 Tower Avenue in Edwardsville, Ill., the Watershed Nature Center was founded in 1991 and is home to over 40 acres of prairie, forest and wetland habitats. The center features paved walking trails, a raised marsh walk and a welcome center. The Watershed Nature Center is dedicated to providing environmental education, passive recreation and enjoyment of native habitats for Edwardsville and surrounding communities, open 365 days a year from dawn until dusk. The Access Nature park improvement plan will transform the Watershed for enhanced recreational enjoyment. To learn more about the Access Nature developments happening, visit our website at http://www. watershednaturecenter.org/.

