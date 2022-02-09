WOOD RIVER - ReClaim Inc. is a local, family-owned, and operated junk removal company that has a great motto - to provide honest, affordable, and hassle-free service every time.

“We’ll haul anything from single items, garage or attic clutter, construction and yard debris, hoarding clean-ups, you name it, we likely haul it,” said the owners of ReClaim Inc.

David and Sherri Henson opened ReClaim’s doors in 2020 after recognizing the need for all-inclusive junk removal services.

“After losing family members who lived in North Carolina, we experienced the daunting task of organizing affairs, cleaning out properties, ordering dumpsters to discard items, and figuring out where to donate others – all while grieving. We realized the need for all-inclusive, compassionate property cleanouts to lift that burden off the families who were already going through enough.”

Adrianna Lock and Abram Henson are the sibling duo that runs the day-to-day operations. They are thrilled to offer these services in their community and encourage anyone to contact their office to get a free estimate for anything they want to get rid of.

Because of the family’s experiences cleaning out properties, the ReClaim team stresses that their junk removal process is seamless and convenient. The crew does all the lifting, item removal, and transporting. Items are sorted to be recycled, properly discarded, donated, or reused whenever possible.

Adrianna stressed the business does everything from small single item pick-ups to residential clean-outs, and commercial jobs. They have provided services for medical offices, churches, real estate, and property management, retirement and nursing homes, and residential households.

“We all know how easy it is for a space to get cluttered. When items break, they aren’t gotten rid of, or we start overfilling the garage or basement with unused items. Our team makes decluttering easy. It’s a no-fuss, prompt, and professional service,” she said.

The family members all love working together and say it’s a fun, cohesive environment where no two days are the same.

Examples of items they will remove are furniture, refrigerators, microwaves, TVs, electronics, hot tubs, project debris, mattresses, computers, pianos, etc.

To get a free quote, call (618) 471-9118 http://ReClaim-Inc.com/.

