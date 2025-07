INGREDIENTS

Season chicken breasts with Mike's SPG Seasoning.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat up 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Cook the chicken breasts for 3-4 minutes on each side until cooked through.

Remove the chicken from the pan.

Add in the last tablespoon of olive oil and saute chopped onions until transparent.

Combine the balsamic vinegar and raspberry preserves. Pour into the pan with the onions. Using a wooden spoon deglaze the bottom of the pan.

Simmer the balsamic and raspberry preserves for 3-5 minutes until thickened.

Add back in the chicken and cook it to 165ºF. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve.

