GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Mayor Mike Morrow both expressed thanks for a unanimous Grafton City Council approval of an adjusted pay raise for police and municipal workers at the Tuesday meeting.

The vote followed the adoption of Grafton Ordinance #756 which accepted the results of the June 28, 2022, General Primary Election. The question on the ballot asked the residents of Grafton to vote on increasing the Non-Home Rule Sales Tax from ½% to 1%. The citizens voted 71.08% in favor of the increase, with the additional funds to be used for police and municipal operations. The sales tax increase and pay adjustments will become effective on January 1, 2023.

“On behalf of Chief Spanton and me, I want to thank the citizens of Grafton for voting to support our police and municipal workers,” said Mayor Morrow. “The Chief would have been here with us tonight, but he is in the hospital this evening recovering from a preventive surgery. He and his wife are watching us from his hospital room on You Tube right now.”

The audience broke out in thunderous applause with shouts of encouragement and love directed toward the TV camera.

Mayor Morrow and Chief Spanton worked on the proposed salary adjustments this year, going through the process and procedures to place the sales tax question on the ballot. The City Council unanimously supported their efforts at an earlier Council meeting.

“This pay increase and matching IRA contributions for our officers have already paid off as we have added a full-time officer to our roles from our part-time pool. We are now a competitive police department, on equal footing with other municipalities our size,” Chief Spanton said.

The Grafton City Council meeting is held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live, and archived on YouTube.

Photo provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

