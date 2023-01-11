Rebekah Blackmon of Alton High School and Timothy Vaughn of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month of January at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey held at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Rebekah Blackmon is a senior at Alton High School. Rebekah was born in Doha, Qatar, and moved to America eight years ago. She thanks her mother for instilling in her the importance of education. She prioritizes academics and strives to take challenging courses.

She is ranked 10th in her class, has a 4.667 GPA, and received the Illinois State Scholar award. Taking biomedical and physics classes resulted in her gaining confidence in already existing academic interests and developing new interests.

Outside of classes, she has been a part of Alton High’s Physics club, Math team, Upward Bound, Minority Excellence, Student Council, National Honors Society, and Mu Alpha Theta. As a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Student Council, she was able to volunteer at multiple events such as Alton Middle’s Fall Ball dance, Alton high school’s homecoming dance and blood drive. She also helps tutor students in Algebra and Geometry classes during the school day and after school. As a member of Minority Excellence, she took part in the Spring Alton City-Wide litter cleanup and helped organize a growth mindset workshop for the 40 members. During this workshop, she presented information about a psychological concept called growth mindset…a specific mindset that is essential for academic success.

Last school year, she explored her main academic interests: physics and neuroscience. She completed a six-month virtual neuroscience program where she was mentored by a MD-PhD student and presented her capstone project focused on Multiple Sclerosis. Afterward, she competed in Washington University in St.Louis’s Brain Bee competition, where she placed fourth and was named a top ten finalist.

After completing her junior year, she developed a new interest in physics. That summer, she participated in Stanford’s SPINWIP program, where she was introduced to astrophysics, quantum physics, and coding.

In December 2022, Rebekah received the Questbridge National College Match scholarship. This fall, she will continue her education at the California Institute of Technology as a physics major and neurobiology minor. She plans to explore physics and neuroscience, but also other STEM-related fields such as aerospace engineering and computer science. She also plans to continue volunteering her time, whether it will be through tutoring, helping at local events, or something new.

Timothy Vaughn Is One Of Top Students In MVC Senior Class