EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Rebecca Cucu has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney at the Los Angeles, California location.

Cucu received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from San Diego State University and went to Loyola Law School of Los Angeles to obtain her J.D. Although she began her legal career as a defense attorney, Cucu soon learned that her passion and motivation lay in fighting on behalf of people wronged by the harmful actions of corporations and others.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Cucu’s vast experience includes handling all aspects of litigation, with particular expertise in written and oral advocacy on legal issues. Cucu has successfully handled several writs and appeals. As an attorney at Gori Julian & Associates, Cucu’s focus will be asbestos litigation.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

