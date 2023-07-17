"So... who do we represent? First, we don't handle anything - we represent, and that is you. We represent your parents - they may be downsizing or moving to a new area. We represent your child, a child that is now an adult and buying their first home. We represent the young family that is now purchasing a bigger home. We represent that investor that needs to know their bottom line.

"We represent the homeowner selling their long-time home to relocate. We represent a family struggling with their current mortgage trying to figure out if they can sell their home or have to do a short sale. We represent the Asset Managers having to handle the hoops of the foreclosure property. We represent you, your family and your neighborhood." Article continues after sponsor message Web said she believes homes of all types deserve to have professional service. "If you, your family, or your company is looking for a professional brokerage to represent your asset/investment (it can be $5,000 or $500,000), we are here for you. "We represent you, not the price of your home. Each price point deserves to be respected and handled professionally. "Third Street Realty will do just that and continue to do that - even when somebody says, 'You only represent (handle) low-end homes.' Why yes, we can represent 'low' end homes - because every home deserves to be represented and not brushed off due to the home's worth. "We are proud of our small brokerage and we will continue to represent any price point to best of our ability, because you are who we are representing." For more information about Lisa, click here or call her at 618-650-8787.