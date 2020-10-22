GODFREY - Ginny Becker is known as one of the top real estate salespeople in the Riverbend region. She has been at the top of the area's real estate sales list for more than two decades. Ginny also has a kind heart and is personally demonstrating that selling Carey K Strong Hoddies and T-shirts as a fund-raiser for Carey Keay’s family.

Becker is an acclaimed real estate broker for Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. in Alton.

Carey and her husband, Joe, own Joe K’s Restaurant. The restaurant is located at 2530 State St., Alton. Carey has battled issues after having a stroke about a month ago and the costs for the family with back and forth hospital visits and her medical costs are enormous. Ginny, originally from Calhoun County, was taught the importance of giving back to others by her parents at an early age, especially to those who help pave the way for her success.

Ginny said Carey Keay is a phenomenal person and has given boundless amounts back to community residents and businesses in this region. She said she knows Carey personally recommended her as a real estate agent on countless home sale projects. She felt it was her time, now, to give back, and she wants to do it in a big way like she does everything.

“I am selling these T-shirts and hoodies and all the proceeds go to the family,” she said. “I am hoping to sell 10,000 T-shirts and hoodies. I need to get the word out and hope people will purchase them. So far, my response has been overwhelming.”

The T-shirts are $15 and hoodies are $25, with an extra $2 on anything behind 2 extra-large on T-shirts and $3 on any 2 extra-large hoodies.

Anyone who wishes to purchase a T-shirt or hoodie, text Ginny Becker at (618) 560-9397 or message her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ginny.becker.37

