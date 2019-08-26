ALTON - The Alton School District is excited to launch the sixth year of Reach Out and Read (ROAR) Program. ROAR is a reading program that pairs community volunteers each morning before school with elementary students who are developing their reading skills.

ROAR is going strong because the premises of the program continue to be true. First, students become better readers by practicing. In ROAR, the students do the reading while the adults provide encouragement and support. Second, the Alton community is full of generous volunteers who care about childhood literacy. The structure of the program allows these wonderful volunteers to participate with a flexible schedule.

This community partnership over the past five years has contributed to an overall increase in the number of students reading at or above grade level, with an average increase of 13% more students reading at or above grade level by the end of each year. In fact, at the end of the 2019-20 school year, district data demonstrates that 70% of first graders and 71% of second graders were reading at or above grade level by the end of the 2018-19 school year. Data also shows that student participation in ROAR before school greatly increases the student’s ability to read at or above grade level.

The sheer participation numbers are remarkable. Over the past five years, students have practiced reading 72,526 times in ROAR before school. This routine is made possible because over 200 community volunteers and nearly 60 staff members dedicate their time to support the program.

Interested volunteers wishing to visit one of the schools hosting ROAR can review program details at altonschools.org under the community link. Volunteers are welcome at any of the participating schools. Volunteers often remark that with even one visit, the program will leave participants feeling invigorated by the students, enthusiastic about local schools and proud to be part of the Alton community. For additional information or to volunteer, please call or email Elaine Kane at (618) 433-7825 or ekane@altonschools.org.

