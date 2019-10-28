GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has selected the five Non-Profits they will be volunteering with for the 2019-2020 school year. The five Non-Profits selected are Beverly Farm Foundation, Centerstone, The Power of the Giraffe, Riverbend Family Ministries, SNIP Alliance.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of three representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and a senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

The student’s mentors are John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy with East Alton – Wood River High School, Terri Herbstreit of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union with Civic Memorial High School, Jeff Lauritzen of COUNTRY® Financial with Roxana High School, Cindy Smalley of Cope Plastics with Alton High School, and Sandy Smith of Busey Bank with Marquette Catholic High School.

The YAC students will be volunteering with their chosen Non-Profits from December through April. During this time, they will also plan an event to raise money and gain the skills necessary to design, organize, and host a fundraiser. The money they raise from the fundraiser will be split between a Non-Profit and a student who was the most professional and active on the committee. The students will be having a RiverBend Raffle with gift cards from area businesses and organizations in the Spring.

Last year the students held a Trivia Night at the Alton – Wood River Sportsmen’s Club. The YAC was able to raise $5,800 from the successful Trivia Night fundraiser. That money was split evenly and donated to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Illinois while the other half was given to Grace Napp, Alton High School, in the form of a scholarship. Napp is currently a senior at Alton High School. Community Hope Center has been able to continue to serve our community with the donation.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

